I wasn’t cool enough to get what working with Bowie meant – Jennifer Connelly

Hollywood star Jennifer Connelly has said that she did not grasp the gravity of acting with David Bowie when she starred opposite him aged 14.

The actress played a girl trying to reach the centre of an enormous maze to rescue her baby brother in the film Labyrinth.

The 1986 feature saw the late singer play a goblin king called Jareth, who was holding her brother captive.

Connelly said she had not been “cool enough” to realise Bowie’s importance, adding that it was probably for the best as it would have distracted her. Jennifer Connelly acted alongside David Bowie in 1986 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking on the Graham Norton show, she said: “I wasn’t cool enough to get what working with him really meant. It was probably a good thing that I wasn’t.”

However, the 48-year-old said the famed musician subsequently became a “hero” to her.

She added: “After working with him, he became a real hero of mine because he was so kind to me – I was a 14-year-old kid and knew nothing.

“He was funny and gracious and made me feel so comfortable. He was amazing. Subsequently, I became a huge fan of his music.” David Bowie played the goblin king Jareth in Labyrinth (PA)

Bowie’s appearance in Labyrinth came in the wake of his 1983 album, Let’s Dance, which was produced by Nile Rodgers of Chic, and its follow-up, Tonight.

Asked about her part in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Maverick, Connelly revealed that the film would feature a “sexy” theme.

She said: “It’s still filming and I have a little bit more to do. It’s so much fun. There is definitely going to be a sexy theme song, but I can’t tell you what.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.

- Press Association