I wanted to marry Robert Pattinson – Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has said she would have married Robert Pattinson, and that she thought their relationship “was it”.

The actress, who met and fell in love with her Twilight co-star on the set of the first film more than 10 years ago, also said she felt she was unable to talk about their romance for a long time, for fear of being seen as an “attention-seeker”.

Stewart, 29, told US radio host Howard Stern on his show that she “wanted to” marry Pattinson at one point. Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Asked if she would have said yes had the British actor proposed, Stewart said: “I don’t know, I’m, like, a super-duper traditionalist … but at the same time, every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it.”

She said she has “never been the most casual person” in a relationship.

Told by Stern that falling in love with her co-star is “the biggest mistake an actor could make”, Stewart replied: “There was nothing I could do.”

On their chemistry, she said: “It’s weird, like, actually being honest about this, it’s been so heavily consumed … It’s like I have this fear that people would assume that maybe it’s kind of attention-y, like ‘Oh cool, you’re still pushing that narrative’ or whatever.

“But it’s like, no, I’ve never actually been allowed to say what happened. Because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker.”

She added of Pattinson: “We were together for years, that was my first (love). I was super in love with my high school boyfriend, but me and Rob were a little older and it was like ‘ga-gung!'” Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple split up in 2012 after she was pictured in an intimate embrace with her Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who is 19 years her senior and who was married to model Liberty Ross at the time.

Stewart – who issued an apology at the time alongside one from Sanders – reconciled with Pattinson for a short while, but they ended their relationship for good in 2013.

Charlie’s Angels star Stewart told Stern that she did not have sex with Sanders, adding: “Well, who’s going to believe me? It doesn’t even matter.”

Stewart also said that getting married “absolutely” appeals to her, and that she is already planning on proposing to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and that she “can’t f****** wait”.

The pair have been dating for a few months but she said they have known each other for around six years.

Stewart said: “I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it but I think good things happen fast.”