'I used to wake up with a bottle of brandy beside my bed' Republic of Loose Mick Pyro opens up to Ryan Tubridy

Republic of Loose frontman Mick Pyro joined Ryan Tubridy this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 opening up about this struggles with alcohol.

The musician said he "stopped partying" for five years in 2008 but is drinking again and plans to give it up again soon.

Speaking of when he was at his worst, he told Ryan that he would wake up with a bottle of brandy beside his bed, and would have to drink it before getting out of bed.

'I couldn't even get out of bed til I'd skulled a lot of it down. That was when I was at my worst'.

'My oul fella came in and said Mick, how am I supposed to be proud of you... that had a big effect on me when he said that'.

Mick then went for treatment and he credits those at Talbot Grove in Kerry as being great for treating his problem.

His mother died of cancer along with Mick's dad in recent years. On dealing with his loss, Mick spoke of how he coped,

'I tried to shut it out I guess, distract myself... debauchery I guess, different levels of debauchery'.

With a plan to take a break from drinking and narcotics this summer, Mick said that he has calmed down a lot, 'I wouldn't be taking hard drugs or anything like that, I have calmed down a good bit'.

Mick left Ryan with lots of plans for the future; to make more music, finish his novel and do podcasts