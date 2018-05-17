I still intend to carry on, says Dame Barbara Windsor

Dame Barbara Windsor has said she she “still intends to carry on” as she thanked fans for their support after it was revealed she is living with Alzheimer’s.

Last week her husband, Scott Mitchell, revealed that the 80-year-old Carry On star was diagnosed in April 2014.

In a pre-recorded birthday message on ITV’s Loose Women for panellist Jane Moore, who broke the story, Dame Barbara said: “Hi Jane, and all the Loose Women, it’s Barbara Windsor here!

'We love you Barbara!' How lovely for Barbara Windsor to send our @janem a birthday message 😘 pic.twitter.com/AGQQSmNY8d — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 17, 2018

“I just want to wish you a very happy birthday, darling Jane. Thank you, thank you so much for being a loyal and good friend and helping Scott share my recent news.

“Thank you to everyone for the lovely messages of support that I’ve been receiving, it really means such a lot to me, it truly does.

“Have a great day and have no fear, as I still intend to carry on, and God bless everyone.”

In an emotional interview with Moore in the Sun, Mr Mitchell, 55, said he wanted to set the record straight amid rumours in showbusiness circles about Dame Barbara’s deteriorating health.

He said: “Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it’s becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide.

“I’m doing this because I want us to be able to go out and, if something isn’t quite right, it will be OK because people will now know that she has Alzheimer’s and will accept it for what it is.”

- Press Association