‘I said yes y’all!’ – Taraji P Henson reveals engagement
14/05/2018
Empire and Hidden Figures star Taraji P Henson has revealed she is engaged to former American footballer Kelvin Hayden.
The Oscar-nominated star, 47, shared the news with her 11.9 million followers on Instagram with a picture of her engagement ring.
She wrote: “I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!
“#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”
In the picture, Henson was seen holding the hand of Hayden, 34, in front of a dessert plate with the “Congratulations” written in chocolate.
Earlier this year, Henson revealed she had been in a relationship with the sports star for two years.
Henson has a son, Marcell, in his 20s from a previous relationship.
- Press Association
