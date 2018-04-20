I have a slight obsessive-compulsive disorder, reveals Niall Horan

Singer Niall Horan has opened up about having a "slight obsessive-compulsive disorder" in a new interview.

The former One Direction member has spoken to German magazine Zeit Leo about his issues with OCD and mental health.

"I have a mild obsessive-compulsive disorder, that's what doctors call it," he said in the interview.

"That is, I feel like I have to do certain things. For example, if I have a burger with chips on my plate, I always have to eat the chips first and pick up the burger until the very end."

The Slow Hands singer stated that his 'ticks' meant his time at school was not always that great.

"No not at all," said Horan when asked if he had been as popular as a child.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have many friends at school. My classmates couldn't do much with me."

"They were mainly interested in sports and found it strange that I wanted to become a musician.

"They said to me, 'Oh, that will not work.' Besides, there were my ticks. "

Horan also revealed that his OCD means he "always has to sing in the same order or follow a fixed sequence when entering the stage” or else he gets nervous really quickly.

The 24-year-old is currently travelling the world on tour to promote his debut album, Flicker, where he played sold-out tours at the INEC in Killarney and Dublin.