I danced around the room when Zara was dumped, says Love Island’s Rosie

Love Island star Rosie Williams has said she was “dancing round the hotel room” when rival Zara McDermott was dumped from the show.

The government adviser got the boot from the ITV2 dating series alongside Eyal Booker when their fellow contestants had to choose one boy and one girl to be eliminated.

That dumping did *not* go down well! Zara wants to wait for Adam on the outside, but do you think he'll stay loyal in the villa? 🤔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AfiW3cv8CJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

Rosie was previously left heartbroken when she was dumped by Adam Collard after Zara arrived in the villa.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I think a lot of what Zara did to me wasn’t actually shown and it was nice to see she didn’t stay in there too long.”

Asked if she thinks Adam will look elsewhere now Zara is gone, Rosie said: “Definitely. I wasn’t shocked by his reaction at all.

Nothing more brutal than being dumped by your fellow Islanders! 😬 It's adios for Eyal and Zara! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3T2xqE4lzO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

“I just didn’t feel that he genuinely wanted to go with her or genuinely wanted to wait for her, I just think he’s in there for the Love Island experience.

“He’s constantly looking for more, and when you’re constantly looking for more you’re never going to be content with someone you have, and relationships are hard.

“Nobody is perfect and, if he’s going to keep looking for Miss Perfect, he’s never going to be there.

“I do feel for her because obviously I was in that situation where I felt that it was real and then it turns out it wasn’t, so I hope for Zara’s sake it’s real, but I don’t see it.”

Rosie also said she had been shocked by the behaviour of Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson after Wes dropped Laura Anderson for the former stripper.

Walking in on your mate cracking on with someone he shouldn't be... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aTkmprMOos — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

Rosie said: “I’m disappointed in Megan and I feel, if I was in there, I would have had a chat with her first and say the right way to deal with this is to approach Laura before Wes.

“I feel like Samira (Megan) should have done that when she was egging her on to go up to Wes first, so I was a bit disappointed in her and Megan last night.”

She added: “I felt Wes’s real test would be on the outside with a lot of female attention but obviously his true colours have already shown.

“I saw a side of Megan last night that I haven’t actually seen and I was very shocked and really quite sad, because she was one of my best friends in there and she will be one of my best friends she just handled it completely wrong.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association