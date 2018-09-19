‘Hungover’ Jessica Biel eats cake for breakfast after the Emmys

A “hungover” Jessica Biel ate cake for breakfast after partying at the Emmys.

The star was nominated for the lead actress in a limited series or movie gong for her work on crime drama The Sinner but lost out to Seven Seconds’ Regina King.

Biel had attended the TV awards show in Los Angeles with her husband Justin Timberlake and the pair later went to an afterparty, according to her social media.

View this post on Instagram Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

Biel, 36, shared a series of pictures with her 6.6 million Instagram followers the day after Monday’s television awards ceremony.

Captioned, “Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast”, one shows the actress’s make-up-free face while another features her eating a cake.

Before the ceremony, Biel, who shares a three-year-old son, Silas Randall, with her pop singer husband, joked about lack of alcohol.

Biel shared a snap of her and Timberlake pulling faces.

View this post on Instagram Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 17, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

She wrote on Instagram: “Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys.”

Timberlake posted similar pictures and simply said: “We got a babysitter. #Emmys.”

View this post on Instagram We got a babysitter. #Emmys A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Sep 17, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

The couple married in 2012 and will celebrate their sixth anniversary next month.

- Press Association