Hugh Jackman reignites faux feud with Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman might have reignited his fake social media feud with Ryan Reynolds, by having a pop at him in an ad.

The actors recently announced they were calling a truce in their online war, which has seen them trade shots at each other on Twitter for years.

They agreed to put it behind them by each starring in an advert for the other’s brand.

But while Reynolds did a top job of promoting Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee, the Wolverine star used his ad for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin to take a hilarious swipe at the Deadpool actor.

The pair both posted a video on Instagram in which Jackman says: “Ryan and I recently called a truce in our social media war and we promised to make ads for each other.”

“We sure did,” says Reynolds. “I’ve been working hard 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company Laughing Man, and he’s been working hard, 24/7 I imagine, on an Aviation Gin ad.”

Reynolds’ ad is first and shows shots of lush hills, laughing children and the beans being processed as the star talks about how wonderful his friend’s coffee is.

He calls Jackman’s firm “Hugh-roic” and says it’s the “best tasting coffee in the market” and that it lifts up communities.

As it ends, a stunned-looking Jackman notes that it was “really professional”, and Reynolds says: “It cost a million dollars.”

Jackman then declares he is not ready to show his advert, but Reynolds insists.

It starts to play and shows the X-Men star sitting on a chair then suddenly saying: “Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f****** arsehole”, with the sound turned off while he swears.

“The gin is pretty great though, I’ll have to try it some day.”

He then tips up the bottle and lets the alcohol pour all over the table in front of him.

Reynolds looks shocked as it ends, and Jackman mutters: “I’m sorry man I didn’t think the truce was actually real…”

- Press Association