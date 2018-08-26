Hugh Jackman joins the Kiki dance craze

Hugh Jackman has shared a hilarious video of himself tackling the Kiki dance challenge – underwater.

The actor is the latest person to join in the craze, which was inspired rapper Drake’s track In My Feelings and sees fans sharing videos of themselves dancing to the first lines: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Said you’d never ever leave from beside me, ’cause I want you and I need you, and I’m down for you always.”

Jackman’s video, posted on Instagram, shows the Australian actor dropping to the bottom of a pool before showing off his moves.

“I’m (finally) #inmyfeelings#underwater #kiki #thankful to #youknowwhoyouare @champagnepapi#drake,” he wrote.

