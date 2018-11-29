Hugh Jackman announces one-man musical theatre concert and it's coming Dublin

The man. The music. The show - that is, Hugh Jackman is coming to Dublin’s 3Arena.

Today, Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer, Hugh Jackman, announced his first world tour.

The concert will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour will kick off with 12 shows across Europe and the UK beginning Monday, May 13 in Hamburg and will visit Dublin on May 30, 2019.

Other stops include Germany, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, and London.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination.

Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

For more information please visit HughJackmanTheShow.com.