Hugh Jackman announces a third Dublin date

Due to demand, Hugh Jackman has added a third performance to his already sold-out Irish shows.

As part of his first ever world tour The Man. The Music. The Show. the performer announced he would play Dublin's 3 Arena on 30 May 2019 before an extra date was added.

Today, it was announced that he will play a 2 pm matinee show, along with his evening performance on May 31.

The concert will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination.

Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Tickets for this additional performance go on sale this Tuesday 11 December at 9 am.