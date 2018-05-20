Hugh Grant set to finally tie the knot at 57

Hugh Grant is set to make it official with Swedish partner, Anna Eberstein.

HughGrantAnnaEberstein_large.jpg

The 39-year-old has never been married which leaves him famously known as Britain’s best-known bachelors.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Well, not for long more.

The engagement emerged in wedding banns posted on screen at Kensington and Chelsea register office.

The pair have been together for six years and three children together.

The actor famously enjoyed a 13-year romance with actress and model Liz Hurley.

The a-listers remain great friends after splitting in 2000.