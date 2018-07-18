Huge 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum parked at London's Tower Bridge

A 25ft giant statue of Jeff Goldblum has been spotted today at London's Tower Bridge.

The striking monument has been erected by Now TV to mark the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

The 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum's torso by London's Tower Bridge. Photo: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The shirtless Goldblum reclines in Potters Field Park in an iconic pose as Dr Ian Malcolm in the movie.

#JurassicJeff is said to weigh 150kg, which equates to 48,000 tea bags, according to Now TV who commissioned the piece.

Here he is in all his glory:

