Huge 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum parked at London's Tower Bridge

A 25ft giant statue of Jeff Goldblum has been spotted today at London's Tower Bridge.

The striking monument has been erected by Now TV to mark the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

The 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum's torso by London's Tower Bridge. Photo: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The shirtless Goldblum reclines in Potters Field Park in an iconic pose as Dr Ian Malcolm in the movie.

#JurassicJeff is said to weigh 150kg, which equates to 48,000 tea bags, according to Now TV who commissioned the piece.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖



A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Here he is in all his glory:

I see there's 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum by Tower Bridge just now pic.twitter.com/gi47FHtzZA — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 18, 2018

25ft Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which was June 11th, a month ago. Also none of the movie was filmed in London nor is Jeff Goldblum a native of the English capital. So let's just bask in its nonsensical glory. pic.twitter.com/TKQKozleMn — Adam Ricard (@Adam1021) July 18, 2018

There's a 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum’s torso in front of Tower Bridge right now #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/mh5R5i98vC — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 18, 2018

So, a massive Jeff Goldblum has appeared by Tower Bridge. Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/JagoWw81rC — Tony (@funboythree) July 18, 2018

they were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should



(they absolutely should) https://t.co/7VdRfmN0pH — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) July 18, 2018

Jeff Goldblum’s glorious semi-naked torso in Potters Field, London, UK I Picture Capital - https://t.co/aOVHhZuink pic.twitter.com/w2uw0WpWPA — londonpicturecapital (@picturecapital1) July 18, 2018

