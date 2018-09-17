Hozier announces five Irish dates as part of European tour

Having just completed a small run of intimate, sold-out shows last week, Hozier has announced five Irish concert dates as part of his European tour.

Hozier will play Dublin's Olympia Theatre on December 15-17.

He will then play Belfast's Ulster Hall on December 19 and then will hit up the INEC Killarney on December 20.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday September 21 at 9am via Ticketmaster, with tickets limited to four per person.

Hozier’s new four-track EP ‘Nina Cried Power’ is out now.