Howie Mandel remembers Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s model days on ‘Deal or No Deal’

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel dishes on ‘The Ellen Show’ about Meghan Markle’s modest working days before her new royal life.

The judge, who was on 'The Ellen Show', laughed about how he remembered the newest member of the royal family.

“I remember saying ‘open the case’ all the girls saying 'who?' and I said ‘the one who’s gonna be the future duchess.’”

Markle was a briefcase model on the show in 2006.

Mandel jokes how he turned down a personal invite to the wedding from Meghan herself.

“I was invited, Meghan called me… Meghan said, ‘Howie… would you like to come?’” The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge said. “I didn’t feel right. And they called me again, and I said, ‘Nah’… that’s basically the whole story.”

Despite not going to the wedding Mandel shared his memorabilia collection from the Royal wedding, much to the amusement of Ellen.