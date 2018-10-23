House Of Cards full of ‘powerhouse’ women, says star

House Of Cards should be renamed House Of Women due to the number of strong female characters, one of the show’s stars has said.

Former lead actor Kevin Spacey was fired from Netflix’s political drama following allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied some of the allegations but not publicly responded to others.

His character, US president Francis Underwood, has been killed off by producers ahead of the sixth and final season and replaced in the White House by his on-screen wife Claire, played by Robin Wright.

Wright is joined by new cast member Diane Lane, as well as recurring stars Patricia Clarkson, Jayne Atkinson and Constance Zimmer. Patricia Clarkson (PA)

Clarkson suggested the show could have been renamed.

She said: “There are a lot of powerhouse women – it should be called House Of Women, not House Of Cards.

“We’re all here, we’re ready to go, with Robin riding front and centre, it does not get any better. It’s delicious this year, it’s a really powerful year.

“All of the men are amazing too.”

Zimmer was full of praise for Wright in her role as president.

She told the Press Association: “She’s amazing and fantastic and strong and inspiring and beautiful.”

Writer Melissa James Gibson said they decided to continue with House Of Cards after the Spacey scandal because it was “important to have a show with intention”.

She added: “Season five promised Claire’s turn and we wanted to deliver Claire’s turn.”- Press Association