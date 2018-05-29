Home and Away actress Cornelia Frances dies aged 77

Cornelia Frances - who's best-known for playing Morag Bellingham in Home and Away - has died aged 77.

The UK-born actress was diagnosed with bladder cancer over a year ago and, later, the disease had spread to her hip and spine.

As well as starring in the Australian soap, she also had roles in Sons and Daughters, The Young Doctors and hosted the Australian version of the game show, The Weakest Link.

Yesterday Frances’ son Lawrence shared this touching photograph of his mother’s final days.

“A very personal photo of my mum during one of her resting moments, she is so peaceful, soft and serene. I truly love this woman,” he captioned the photo.

Since the news of her passing broke, her Home and Away co-stars have been taking to social media to pay tribute.

Vale #CorneliaFrances. You were always ahead of the game. Will miss your witty banter on-set X — Lincoln Younes (@lincolnyounes1) May 29, 2018

I met Cornelia Frances when I was 11. I was pretty terrified but she could not have been sweeter and I have always remembered that. Sad day. — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) May 29, 2018

It has also been reported that the cast and crew of the Australian soap held a minute silence in her honour.