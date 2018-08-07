Hollywood Walk Of Fame says there are no plans to remove Donald Trump’s star

There are “no plans” to remove Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk Of Fame despite calls from local politicians.

The City of West Hollywood voted for the tribute to be removed in protest at the president’s alleged attacks on “minorities, immigrants, Muslims and women”.

But the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce, which is responsible for the tourist attraction, said the authority does not have jurisdiction over the Walk Of Fame.

There have been calls to remove Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Reed Saxon/AP)

Leron Gubler, the president of the organisation, said: “Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting.

“As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

City of West Hollywood mayor John Duran said the vote was symbolic.

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

On Monday, a man was charged with vandalising Mr Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, is accused of using a pickaxe to smash the president’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25.

