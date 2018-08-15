Hollywood star Rose McGowan to be honoured at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan has said she is proud to be named the first female recipient of the Inspiration Award ahead of this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The Charmed star was one of the first women to speak out against film producer Harvey Weinstein and has been credited as a force behind the Me Too movement.

McGowan will be honoured at this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards (Charlotte Hadden/GQ/PA)

She said: “I’m proud to be honoured by GQ, receiving the Man Of The Year Inspiration award. It’s a new dawn, a new day for all of us to celebrate positive societal change.”

Earlier this year she was seen on screen in a documentary titled Citizen Rose and she has also released her memoir titled Brave.

The Me Too movement prompted thousands of women and men to speak out about their experiences of sexual harassment in the film industry and beyond.

GQ editor Dylan Jones said: “This award recognises the sheer strength and bravery Rose McGowan has shown in coming forward and being one of the first to publicly accuse an industry figurehead of grossly abusing his position of power.

“Rose is the absolute embodiment of this award and it will be great to watch her receive the award next month.”

Last year the Inspiration Award was given to Brazilian footballer Pele.

GQ editor Dylan Jones at the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards (PA)

The annual event, hosted by the glossy men’s magazine, will celebrate its 21st ceremony this year.

The event “celebrates the men and women who shape the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport”.

This year’s ceremony will take place on September 5.

- Press Association