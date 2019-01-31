Hollywood is more open to international accents, says Spanish star Elsa Pataky

Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky has said there is room for stars with accents in Hollywood.

Pataky, the wife of Thor star Chris Hemsworth, has said the film industry is now more welcoming of talent with international accents.

She has credited the work of Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, with opening Hollywood to greater diversity.

Speaking to Women’s Health magazine, Pataky said the number of roles for foreign actresses has changed since her beginnings in the industry.

She said: “I feel like when I got to LA nobody would hire you unless you were playing the Spanish character. Now, it’s getting so much better.

“Like Wonder Woman, she has an accent – she’s Israeli – and that’s amazing. (Gal) is a friend of mine and I was like ‘It wouldn’t have been possible years ago’. And now people are more interested in female characters, no matter what your age.”

Pataky also said her Spanish heritage shows in other way, to the embarrassment of Australian husband Hemsworth.

She said: “(We Spaniards) are so passionate about everything, and when you love something, you love it. We’re really loud and sometimes Chris gets embarrassed. He’s like ‘Stop it, everyone’s looking at us’.”

The full interview appears in the March issue of Women’s Health, on sale on February 5.

- Press Association