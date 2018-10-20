Hollywood actor Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall
Hollywood actor Bruce Dern is recovering after suffering a fall while on a jog in Los Angeles.
The 82-year-old star of films including Coming Home, Nebraska and The Hateful Eight left hospital on Friday after injuring himself earlier that day.
A representative for Dern said he was in good spirits.
Academy Award-nominated Dern has just finished filming for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where he will star alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.
Dern was a replacement for Burt Reynolds, who died in September.
His daughter, Laura Dern, is also an Oscar-nominated actor, starring in films such as Blue Velvet and Rambling Rose.- Press Association
