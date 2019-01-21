Hollyoaks star Jimmy Essex gets engaged to boyfriend of six years
Former Hollyoaks actor Jimmy Essex has revealed he is engaged to his boyfriend of six years.
The soap star, who played Adam Donovan in the Channel 4 show, was proposed to during a holiday in Sri Lanka by his musician partner Charles.
Essex, 30, shared a picture to Instagram showing him and his boyfriend kissing while he held a diamond ring up to the camera.
The post was captioned: “So … this happened.” Essex added a diamond ring emoji.
Earlier, Charles shared a series of pictures to Instagram showing the couple, both dressed in white, embracing.
Alongside the images, he wrote: “6 years and counting… He said yes.” Essex’s Hollyoaks co-star Tamara Wall commented on his post: “Best thing ever!!!!!!!”
Blue singer and former Hollyoaks star Duncan James wrote: “Awwwww massive congrats guys.”
Essex’s character was killed off last year.
- Press Association
