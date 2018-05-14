Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn ties the knot

Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn has tied the knot – with other TV stars in attendance.

The bride was joined by ex-Hollyoaks stars Danny Mac and Jodi Albert when she wed personal trainer Jon Smith.

Carley Stenson, Ali Bastian and Albert’s Westlife star husband Kian Egan were also there.

Dunn, 36, who plays Mandy in the soap, and Smith have been together for five years and have one son together, Stanley, aged 21 months.

The wedding took place in the Cheshire countryside over the May bank holiday weekend.

Dunn told OK! magazine: “I’ve never had a moment of doubt that Jon is the man I want to spend my life with, and to marry in front of our son was such a special moment.”

She added: “I knew Jon was the one for me the first day I met him. After we met at my audition I texted Carley (Stenson), saying ‘I have to get this job because I need to get to know this guy!’.”

Smith said: “I honestly think I fell in love with Sarah the first day I met her.”

- Press Association