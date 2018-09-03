Holly Willoughby will take children out of school for I’m A Celebrity

Holly Willoughby has said she will take her children to Australia when she co-hosts I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here later this year.

The TV star has two sons and a daughter with husband Daniel Baldwin, and plans to take them out of school when she stands in for Ant McPartlin on the ITV reality show.

It was confirmed last week that the This Morning host would stand in while McPartlin continues his recovery after pleading guilty to drink driving earlier this year.

Returning to This Morning alongside Philip Schofield following the summer break, Willoughby spoke about her nerves at taking the job and would be taking daughter Belle, seven, and sons Chester, three, and Harry, nine, with her.

She said: “When I first found out, it’s exciting. It’s kind of bittersweet but it is exciting and then you’re working out the logistics of how you’re going to go and how long for.

“The kids are coming with me and I was speaking to the school and Dan and my mum and dad are coming out for a bit and then suddenly it’s all sorted logistics done, and then I go ‘Oh! There is going to be spiders and stuff there’.

“There are three things I’m not looking forward to, one is the eating challenges.

“Even if you were eating chocolate and opened your mouth to show me what was in there I wouldn’t like that, the fact you’ve eaten some sort of body part that is not meant for eating, it’s going to be horrible.

“The smells, I’m not brilliant with smells and when they come out and they’ve got stuff still on them… what have I done?”

Schofield added he was stunned she had wanted to do the job, saying: “When you told me in secret over the summer I just couldn’t believe my ears.”

- Press Association