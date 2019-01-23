Holly Willoughby warns of ‘blurry’ broadcast after This Morning NTA win

Holly Willoughby warned This Morning viewers that she and co-star Phillip Schofield might be “a little blurry” on the show after the programme scored a top prize at the National Television Awards.

The programme was named best daytime show at the ceremony at the O2 arena in London on Tuesday night.

Willoughby shared a photograph on Instagram of herself and Schofield backstage clutching their award, as Schofield swigs from a hip flask.

She wrote: “Wow… what a night….THANK YOU!!!!!!! You are the best… we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too… see you soon, although you may be a little blurry!”

The duo further warned of their hangover when a teaser for Wednesday’s show, aired 15 minutes before it began, showed the gong positioned between two fizzing glasses – presumably of rehydrating drinks – with two shaking hands reaching for them.

The banner said: “We’re live at 10:30, hopefully!”

- Press Association