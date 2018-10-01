Holly Willoughby shows off her style at Bafta’s This Morning tribute

Holly Willoughby was pretty in polka dots as she stepped out for a Bafta tribute event for This Morning.

The presenter, 37, looked stunning in a black and white dress with ruffled sleeves and stylish peep-toe black heels as she walked the red carpet in London.

Her blonde waves were clipped back over one ear in a nod to the glamour of old Hollywood (Yui Mok)

The star completed her look with simple jewellery and bold red lipstick.

This Morning is being honoured with a special award at the Bafta tribute evening (Yui Mok/PA)

Willoughby’s fellow presenters Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford were at the event, alongside Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, the first people to host the programme when it launched in October 1988.

- Press Association