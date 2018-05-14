Holly Willoughby shares sweet childhood snaps on sister’s birthday

Holly Willoughby shared an adorable snap of herself as a schoolgirl as she wished her sister a happy birthday.

The presenter, 37, posted a collage of photographs of the siblings on Instagram, as her sister Kelly celebrated her 40th.

Nothing but pure love for this one today and always… my sister… love you… beyond! @ladywilloughby happy 40th birthday 🎂 🍾🥂✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 14, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

The shots show the sisters as toddlers, then as small children and then adults.

“Nothing but pure love for this one today and always… my sister… love you… beyond!” said Willoughby.

“@ladywilloughby happy 40th birthday.”

- Press Association