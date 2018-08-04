Holly Willoughby shares romantic anniversary message to husband

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has declared her love for television producer Daniel Baldwin on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

Willoughby, 37, is currently enjoying her summer holiday break from her presenting duties on the ITV show.

On Saturday she shared a black and white photo with her 3.8 million Instagram followers of herself smiling with Baldwin, who is seen wearing sunglasses and with his arm around his wife.

11 years baby… your love gets sweeter every day… love you ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2018 at 5:19am PDT

In a caption accompanying the picture, Willoughboy wrote: “11 years baby… your love gets sweeter every day. Love you (heart emoji).”

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, who along with stylist and broadcaster Gok Wan stood in for Willoughby and her regular co-host Phillip Schofield on Friday’s This Morning, wrote “Happy Anniversary Mr and Mrs B (heart emoji).”

The couple met while they working together on Saturday morning children’s television show Ministry of Mayhem.

They have three children together, Harry, 9, daughter Belle, 7, and younger son Chester, 3.

Willoughby and Schofield are currently on a joint holiday in Portugal together with their families.

🧜‍♀️🧜‍♂️✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

Willoughby delighted fans of the programme on Friday by sharing pictures of her and Schofield splashing about in a swimming pool during their shared down time.

One underwater photo saw her friend and colleague diving down and swimming towards her. She joked that he was a “Schofe fish”.

@schofe fish 🧜‍♂️ ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

- Press Association