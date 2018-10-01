Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was ‘really difficult’

Holly Willoughby has said it is always “family first” as she spoke of her decision to step away from lifestyle brand Truly.

The TV presenter, 37, announced last week that she would no longer be working with Truly, whose products range from home, fashion and travel to wellness and baby products.

Holly and Phil celebrate 30 years of @thismorning this week🎈Did you know? Holly was just seven when the show first started 😮@hollywills @Schofe pic.twitter.com/7XET69YviP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 1, 2018

She and her co-host Phillip Schofield appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to talk about the upcoming 30th anniversary of This Morning, which the show celebrates on October 3.

Willoughby told Piers Morgan that stepping away from Truly was “a really difficult decision”.

She said: “I mean you don’t enter into anything like that lightly at all, but I think for me, that work-life balance thing is probably the hardest thing I have to juggle and … I am a working mum and it was a decision that had to be taken really.”

“I managed to fit so much in but I never expected the end of the year to be like this,” she said in reference to her stepping in to host I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly at the end of this year.

Last week on Instagram she announced her decision about Truly, saying: “After much consideration, I have made the decision to step away from Truly.

“To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future.”

Willoughby also said they knew who would be stepping into her shoes to present This Morning alongside Schofield during her stint in Australia.

She said: “We do (know who it is) … he’s in very safe hands. Whenever I leave him, I want to make sure he’s looked after and he’s with somebody and it’s all nice.”

This Morning was first broadcast on October 3 1988 from ITV’s Granada Studios, based in Liverpool’s Albert Docks and was hosted by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Tonight, the cast and crew of @thismorning are descending on BAFTA to collect their Special Award. @hollywills & @Schofe we shall see you soon 👋👋 pic.twitter.com/WUjhNg8kSa — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 1, 2018

Finnigan and Madeley will join Schofield and Willoughby for a special Bafta tribute evening on October 1 where This Morning will be honoured with a special award.

- Press Association