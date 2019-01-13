Holly Willoughby ‘looks like Barbie’ on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice viewers said Holly Willoughby had been transformed into Barbie as she hosted the show in a stunning pink dress.

The presenter lit up the rink in the form-fitting floor-length dress, which left her arms bare.

Fans thought the star resembled another famous blonde.

“She’s a real life Barbie!” declared one person on Instagram, while another said: “You literally look like Barbie and you are just incredibly sweet.”

“Holly’s been replaced by Barbie!” said one person on Twitter.

“This @hollywills ain’t the same one that was in the jungle, this one’s the Barbie version,” said another.

Willoughby’s fashion choices are always a talking point on social media.

And the pink dress proved to be among the most popular, with fans of the ITV programme saying she looked “stunning”, “diving” and “like a princess”.

“Tuning in to @dancingonice. Looking pretty in pink @hollywills. Always looking so beautiful,” tweeted one person.

“@hollywills is once again absolutely killing it in that dress…” gushed another.

One said: “Gosh how gorgeous does @hollywills look on tonight’s #DancingOnIce? What a stunning dress!”

“Holly Willoughby looks unreal in that dress,” said another viewer.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

- Press Association

