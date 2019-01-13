Holly Willoughby ‘looks like Barbie’ on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers said Holly Willoughby had been transformed into Barbie as she hosted the show in a stunning pink dress.
The presenter lit up the rink in the form-fitting floor-length dress, which left her arms bare.
Fans thought the star resembled another famous blonde.
“She’s a real life Barbie!” declared one person on Instagram, while another said: “You literally look like Barbie and you are just incredibly sweet.”
“Holly’s been replaced by Barbie!” said one person on Twitter.
Holly's been replaced by Barbie! #DancingOnIce— Linda W (@LindyLaQueen) January 13, 2019
“This @hollywills ain’t the same one that was in the jungle, this one’s the Barbie version,” said another.
This @hollywills ain’t the same one that was in the jungle, this one’s the Barbie version. #dancingonice #ImACeleb— Brutally Frank (@TheBabyBoomer) January 13, 2019
Willoughby’s fashion choices are always a talking point on social media.
And the pink dress proved to be among the most popular, with fans of the ITV programme saying she looked “stunning”, “diving” and “like a princess”.
“Tuning in to @dancingonice. Looking pretty in pink @hollywills. Always looking so beautiful,” tweeted one person.
Tuning in to @dancingonice. Looking pretty in pink @hollywills. Always looking so beautiful. @Schofe looking mighty dapper too of course! 😘⛸💖 #DancingOnIce— Mel Treloggan 💋 (@trogmama) January 13, 2019
“@hollywills is once again absolutely killing it in that dress…” gushed another.
@hollywills is once again absolutely killing it in that dress... 🔥 #goals #DancingOnIce— Laura Humble (@laurahumble86) January 13, 2019
One said: “Gosh how gorgeous does @hollywills look on tonight’s #DancingOnIce? What a stunning dress!”
Gosh how gorgeous does @hollywills look on tonight's #DancingOnIce? What a stunning dress! 💖— JB98 (@aves98_judy) January 13, 2019
“Holly Willoughby looks unreal in that dress,” said another viewer.
Holly Willoughby looks unreal in that dress 😍 #DancingOnIce— Loz (@laaaaurenmarie) January 13, 2019
Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.
- Press Association
