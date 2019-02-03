Holly Willoughby ‘looks like a princess’ on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice viewers said Holly Willoughby looked like a princess as she donned a delicate pale pink dress for the show’s Fairytale Week.

The presenter looked stunning in the long, flowing creation from The Wedding Club, which had capped sleeves and pretty flower detailing scattered across the skirt and bodice.

Willoughby wore her hair loose and accessorised with some elegant jewellery from Boodles.

The outfits that the star wears on the ITV programme always get people talking on social media.

And the frothy pink creation proved to be one of Willoughby’s most popular choices.

“Best dress by far,” gushed one fan on Instagram, while another called the TV star “Princess Holly”.

“Wow wow wow… little ice fairy x looking stunning,” said another admirer.

“Holly looks like a Disney princess in that gorgeous dress,” one viewer said on Twitter.

“Holly looks INSANEEEEEE,” said another.

However, there were some viewers who thought Willoughby’s choice was a little too bridal.

“Not feeling holly’s bridesmaid dress,” said one.

“Has holly just stepped off a wedding cake?” asked another.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

