Holly Willoughby in tears as Phillip Schofield gives her basket of puppies

Holly Willoughby burst into tears as she was surprised with a basket of puppies as an early birthday present.

The TV star was given the gift by This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield ahead of her 38th birthday on Sunday.

Willoughby was gifted four eight-week-old Pomeranian puppies in a basket adorned with balloons as the song Puppy Love played on the ITV show.

Name a better birthday present than puppy cuddles!



😍 @hollywills pic.twitter.com/rzeodfiot6 — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2019

Bursting into tears as she picked one up, she said: “Oh my god they are so cute. That is just the cutest thing I’ve even seen.”

Schofield told her: “That is your present, you can play with them through the whole show,” although Willoughby expressed sadness that she would then have to give them back.

Wait for it, wait for it... hello sleepy puppy! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/5Gh4nHT7nd — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2019

Schofield replied: “No, they are all yours. I’ve told Dan (Willoughby’s husband) and he’s fine with it.”

Willoughby told him: “He will not be fine with it. I can’t believe you made me cry over a puppy, that is the best thing ever.”

She added that she had recently dreamed that she got a puppy and named her Betsy, so would name the boy puppy Bertie.

