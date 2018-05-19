Holly Willoughby dons her wedding gown to watch the royal nuptials

Holly Willoughby slipped her wedding dress back on to watch Meghan’s big day.

The royal wedding coincided with family birthdays for the Willoughby clan.

And the This Morning host said it was her sister’s idea to wear their wedding dresses for their own celebration.

🥂✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 19, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

So it’s the Royal wedding, my sisters 40th and my mums 70th birthday party at the willoughby residence today!!!! … I blame you @ladywilloughby for the dress code!!!! #whynot #happiness #love 💙🥂❤️💙🍾❤️🎂💙 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 19, 2018 at 3:23am PDT

She wrote on Instagram: “So it’s the royal wedding, my sister’s 40th and my mum’s 70th birthday party at the Willoughby residence today!!!!

“I blame you @ladywilloughby for the dress code!!!! #whynot #happiness.”

Willoughby also posed next to a picture of Meghan and added: “She is soooooo beautiful. Just a wedding day of dreams. Congratulations to Meghan and Harry xxxx

She is soooooo beautiful… just a wedding day of dreams…. congratulations to Meghan and Harry xxxx 💕 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 19, 2018 at 4:26am PDT

Willoughby, who wed Dan Baldwin in 2007, previously spoke about the family plans to get out their wedding gowns.

“I dug it out – I took it into This Morning to the big steamer… It is filthy! I haven’t had it dry-cleaned. It’s a bit ripped. I will look a bit like Miss Havisham,” she joked.

- Press Association