Holly Willoughby documents night out with Nicole Appleton
Holly Willoughby has been partying with Nicole Appleton.
The pair attended a gig by The Streets.
“I mean.. all my favs in one pic… ” the This Morning host wrote, posting a snap on Instagram of the friends at the concert.
Willoughby donned a t-shirt with the words Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Backstage for Mike Skinner’s London gig.
All Saints star Appleton also visited the This Morning studios, and captioned a snap “Take your girls to work day”.
And Holly posted snaps after the Brixton Academy gig backstage.
Willoughby previously appeared in the music video, as a TV interviewer, for The Streets’ When You Wasn’t Famous.
She has said: “I love The Streets – Mikey (Skinner) is a genius!”
