Holly Willoughby blasts paparazzi: Time’s apparently up on Time’s Up

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has hit out at paparazzi, saying photographers tried to take pictures up her skirt after the Brit Awards.

The TV presenter shared a montage of candid photos on Instagram of herself, Louise Redknapp, Rita Ora and Abbey Clancey exiting cars after the ceremony and said photographers had held their cameras low to get revealing shots.

Just hours earlier stars had worn white roses on the red carpet in support of the Time’s Up movement for gender equality.

Holly Willoughby carrying a white rose at the ceremony (Ian West//PA)

She captioned the post: “At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesupcampaign… at the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup.”

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among the stars who sported white roses at the ceremony, following in the footsteps of stars attending the Grammys.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

It comes just days after actresses wore black dresses to the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment.