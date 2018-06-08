Holly Willoughby and ‘silver fox’ Phillip Schofield make Corrie cameo

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby made cameo appearances during Friday’s Coronation Street.

The presenters appeared as themselves as they interviewed characters Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan), Gemma Winter (Dolly Rose-Campbell) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) in a fictional episode of their daytime show.

Ahead of his appearance as part of the TV crossover, Schofield wrote a message to the ITV soap’s official Twitter feed: “I’m ready for my close-up!”

Ok @itvcorrie I’m ready for my close-up! 😬 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) June 8, 2018

During the episode, Flanagan’s character Rosie told Willoughby that she thought she was a “style icon” and that she would wear “most of her clothes”.

In a later scene following the trio’s interview, Rosie, Gemma and Craig were seen talking and eating cakes backstage.

Gemma remarked she was surprised at how handsome Schofield is.

She described him as a “silver fox” and said she would now consider dating older men.

Rosie added that Schofield was the “patron saint of sexy middle-aged men”.

Following the episode’s broadcast Willoughby, 37, tweeted a video showing behind-the-scenes footage of the cameo being filmed.

Alongside the video Willoughby wrote: “Thank you for having us.”

Thank you for having us... ☺️ https://t.co/CO63PXM17y — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) June 8, 2018

In May it was announced that the pair would be involved in Flanagan’s exit storyline.

Flanagan is leaving the show for a second time to go on maternity leave. The actress, 27, is expecting her second daughter with Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair.

The soap’s producer Kate Oates promised at the time Schofield and Willoughby’s appearances would be “great comedy” and she added the presenters were “such good sports” during filming.

The cameo attracted a broad spectrum of reaction from fans of the show.

Many praised the duo, with one writing on Twitter: “Can Holly and Phil be in Corrie more often please? Loved it.”

Can Holly & Phil be in Corrie more often please? Loved it #Corrie #Coronationstreet — Vicki (@Vicki___XX) June 8, 2018

Another wrote: “Dying with laughter as: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby make an appearance on Coronation Street.”

Hahahahaha the #thismorning scene on corrie 😂 I can only imagine how funny that was to film 😂 #corrie #coronationstreet — Krystel Vincent (@krystelvincent) June 8, 2018

While another viewer commended the humorous nature of the cameo, writing: “Hahahahaha The This Morning Scene on Corrie (crying with laughter emoji). I can only imagine how funny that was to film.”

One user seemed to echo Gemma’s admiration for Schofield by writing: “Oh wow Phillip Schofield is on Coronation Street. Swoon”

Oh wow 😮Phillip Schofield is on #CoronationStreet ...swoon .... 😍 — Sandy Ralph (@moonlightlady2) June 8, 2018

Other viewers were less impressed with the crossover between fictional and factual programmes.

One viewer wrote: “Not liking this Coronation Street does live TV stuff. Awful. Whose decision was this?”

Not liking this Coronation St does live telly stuff . Awful . Whose going deacwas this ?! #coronationstreet — appleblossomB (@appleblossomBe) June 8, 2018

While another agreed the concept did not work, saying: “No I’m sorry, the whole This Morning thing in a soap with soap characters just doesn’t work!”

No I’m sorry, the whole This morning thing in a soap with soap characters just doesn’t work! #CoronationStreet #Soaps — MoistSausage (@MoistSausage14) June 8, 2018

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

- Press Association