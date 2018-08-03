Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield splash about on holiday together

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have delighted fans by splashing about together in a pool while on a shared holiday.

The This Morning co-stars, who are on a summer break from the show, reunited in Portugal with their families.

And Willoughby made sure to keep their fans updated on their antics by sharing some snaps on her Instagram page, including one of Schofield doing his best fish impression.

@schofe fish 🧜‍♂️ ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

The underwater photo saw her friend and colleague diving down and swimming towards her.

She joked that he was a “Schofe fish”.

Another picture showed the close-knit pair posing together in the pool, beaming up at the camera.

🧜‍♀️🧜‍♂️✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

The Chase host Bradley Walsh commented on the snap: “Wait til I jump in and all the water jumps out!”

Earlier this week, Schofield had shared pictures from his Portugal trip with his fans, where he has been with his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughter Ruby, as well as Ruby’s boyfriend Will.

Schofield revealed that they had celebrated Will’s birthday earlier this week with several glasses of bubbly.

Out for dins … happy birthday @willgeorge93 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

It is thought that Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, along with their three children, later met up with the Schofield family on their sun-soaked getaway.

- Press Association