Holly and Phil set to feature in Rosie Webster’s Corrie exit

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will make a cameo appearance in Coronation Street, according to the ITV soap’s producer.

Schofield and Willoughby will play themselves and they will have a humorous involvement in actress Helen Flanagan’s exit from the show.

In an interview with the Radio Times, producer Kate Oates said: “Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan’s exit story.

“It will be great comedy and they’re such good sports.”

Helen Flanagan has played Rosy Webster in Coronation Street since she was nine years old. She has played the part in two separate spells, between 2000-2012 before her return in 2017.

She will be leaving the show for a second time to go on maternity leave. Flanagan, 27, is expecting her second daughter with Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair. The couple’s first child, Matilda Jessica Sinclair, was born in June 2015.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant has previously revealed her character’s exit storyline would have a comedic element to it.

In an interview on ITV daytime show Loose Women, Flanagan said: “I’m going out in kind of very much a Rosie style.

“The storyline is hilarious. It is really, really funny. I’ve enjoyed that about my character, the comedy.”

If Rosie Webster were to appear on This Morning alongside Schofield and Willoughby, she would not be the first Coronation Street actor to appear on another ITV show.

In the 1000th episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) appeared in a staged attempt to settle their dispute.

Schofield will present the 20th British Soap Awards at The Hackney Empire in London in June. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV for the first time.

