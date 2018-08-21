Hold me now because Johnny Logan is coming to Electric Picnic

Johnny ‘Mr Eurovision’ Logan has been announced to play at this years’ Electric Picnic.

Setting the scene for Johnny’s hotly anticipated arrival the festival will host its’ first ever ‘slow set’.

Once a staple in nightclubs and discos across Ireland, the ‘slow set’ has virtually disappeared from Irish culture.

Back in the day, as an evening drew towards a close, the rhythm would slow, and the DJ would spin some romantics songs – perfect for sparking electricity with a potential mate.

From slow songs and power ballads to golden oldies, the ‘slow set’ at Electric Picnic will get festival revellers in the mood before ‘King of the slow set’ Johnny Logan, takes to the stage.

Delighted to be announced for the festival Logan said:

“So many people share their memories of dancing to some of my songs, during the ‘slow set’ back in the day. I really hope people get into the spirit and enjoy the ‘slow set’, a novel thing in the middle of a festival I’m sure.”

Logan won the Eurovision song contest for Ireland in 1980 and 1987

Logan will be joining some familiar faces as part of the Electric Ireland Throwback Stage line-up, which takes places in Stradbally, Co. Laois from August 31 to September 2.