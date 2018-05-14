His Dark Materials’ writer Philip Pullman named Author Of The Year at British Book Awards

Philip Pullman has scooped Author Of The Year at the British Book Awards.

The writer returned to the His Dark Materials trilogy in 2017 with a new book The Book Of Dust: La Belle Sauvage.

Axel Scheffler, best known for his work on Julia Donaldson’s Gruffalo books, was awarded Illustrator of the Year.

Bestselling debut novel Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman was Book Of The Year

Pullman said of his win: “When La Belle Sauvage was published last October I had no idea what sort of reception it would have.

“I seemed to have been writing it for 18 years and I let the publishers have it when I thought it was OK.

“But you can never tell what readers and critics will feel. I couldn’t have been more happy with the way it was welcomed.”

Produced by industry magazine The Bookseller, the British Book Awards honours the commercial successes of publishers, authors and bookshops.

