Hilary Duff asks fans for ‘magic tricks’ to settle colicky baby

Hilary Duff has turned to her fans for help as her baby has colic.

The former Lizzie McGuire star star posted a message on Instagram asking for advice on how to settle her daughter Banks Violet Blair, who Duff and her partner Matthew Koma welcomed on October 25.

“Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right?” asked the US actress and singer.

“Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up?

“We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!

“We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments.

“Oh and happy new year lol.”

She jokingly added the hashtags “#thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers??”

Duff also has a son, six-year-old Luca Cruz, from her marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie.

