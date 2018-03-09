High praise for Brendan O’Connor after Late Late Show appearance

Brendan O’Connor appeared as a guest on the Late Late Show tonight and his interview has since been highly praised on social media.

The RTÉ presenter talked passionately about his own experience of being the father of a child with a disability.

O’Connor’s seven-year-old daughter Mary has Down Syndrome.

Brendan spoke up about the huge number of children on waiting lists for special needs services and called out for Irish politicians, including the Taoiseach to make a change.

“They are the most vulnerable people in many ways that we have, these small little children. They have an opportunity to be independent... We are storing up huge problems of dependency,” he said.

"In a bizarre way Leo is the Taoiseach and he is the top politician in the country, he's kind of made himself above politics which is an extraordinary thing" - Brendan O'Connor on @campaignforleo #latelate pic.twitter.com/sfpOQfJurm — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 9, 2018

People have since taken to social media to praise and thank him for his words.

Well said Brendan O Connor! the wait to access essential services for kids with additional needs is an ongoing scandal. Kids with DD and SEN (and their families) deserve so much better #latelate — Catriona Connolly (@Catthedog04) March 9, 2018

Brendan O’Connor playing a blinder drawing attention to the lack of services & therapies for special needs kids in Ireland #latelate #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/2xNoKBt5PD — Ken Sweeney (@KenSweeney) March 9, 2018

Brendan O'Connor couldn't be more humble or realistic- he should have been given more time to talk more about special needs & the lack of help #latelate @RTELateLateShow #brendanoconnor — Helen Ahern (@Mammyto3loons) March 9, 2018

@brenoconnor what a way to use the platform.. Highlighting the facts 👏🏻 Brilliant interview #latelate #seethepersonfirst — gillianraftery (@GillianRaftery) March 9, 2018

I never thought I'd say this as not normally a fan, but most of Brendan O'Connor's interview on the #LateLate was v good. Certainly doing wonders for those with special needs who need their voice heard — Morgan O'Callaghan (@MorgantheBriar) March 9, 2018

Insightful and honest insight into REAL Inequality for kids with special needs. Politicians Prioritising equality issues which are insignificant compared to these kids.

#latelate — Mixer (@micklaner) March 9, 2018

#latelate I could have listened to Brendan o Connor for another hour. So eloquent passionate and such an ambassador for children with special needs. — Susan Morris (@SusanMo7741347) March 9, 2018

The greatest respect for Brendan O'Connor for bringing attention to such important issues that affect so many children with disabilities in Ireland #LateLate — Roisin K (@Roisinkinane) March 9, 2018

Never thought I’d find myself saying this.... but Brendan O’Connor has won me over. #LateLateShow #latelate — David Lane (@mrdavidflane) March 9, 2018

That's it Brendan, the reality in numbers #LateLate — Shona McLoughlin (@ShonaMcL) March 9, 2018

Go Brendan, go on, go on 👏👏👏 #LateLate — Annette Lawson (@AnnetteLawson) March 9, 2018