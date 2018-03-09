High praise for Brendan O’Connor after Late Late Show appearance

Brendan O’Connor appeared as a guest on the Late Late Show tonight and his interview has since been highly praised on social media.

The RTÉ presenter talked passionately about his own experience of being the father of a child with a disability.

O’Connor’s seven-year-old daughter Mary has Down Syndrome.

Brendan spoke up about the huge number of children on waiting lists for special needs services and called out for Irish politicians, including the Taoiseach to make a change. 

“They are the most vulnerable people in many ways that we have, these small little children. They have an opportunity to be independent... We are storing up huge problems of dependency,” he said.

People have since taken to social media to praise and thank him for his words.


By Anna O'Donoghue

