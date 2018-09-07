He’s back so he is – Corrie fans celebrate Jim McDonald’s return to the cobbles

Corrie fans rejoiced as Jim McDonald returned to Weatherfield in time for his son Steve’s stag do.

The soap favourite, played by Charlie Lawson, emerged through the doors of the Rovers Return and greeted his son, played by Simon Gregson, saying: “What about you, Steven?”

He had been serving time in prison after he tried to rob a bank in an attempt to get enough money to buy the Weatherfield pub.

The pub fell silent as he walked in, with his ex-wife Liz (Beverley Callard) serving behind the bar.

Fans applauded the dramatic return, with one writing on Twitter: “YASSSS JIM MCDONALD on my tv tonight so he is! That’s made my Friday so it has.”

Another wrote: “When Jim comes back in #corrie for steve’s stag do. This man is a legend.”

Another wrote: “Ah ma gawd Jim. ‘How’s about ya Steven.’ I can’t,” while another wrote: “YAAASSSS!!! Jim is back on @itvcorrie. This should be good.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

- Press Association
