He’s back so he is – Corrie fans celebrate Jim McDonald’s return to the cobbles

Corrie fans rejoiced as Jim McDonald returned to Weatherfield in time for his son Steve’s stag do.

The soap favourite, played by Charlie Lawson, emerged through the doors of the Rovers Return and greeted his son, played by Simon Gregson, saying: “What about you, Steven?”

What about you Jim!?



Mr McDonald is back - so he is!



Catch up on some of Jim's past misdemeanors from his previous spells on the cobbles. #FlashbackFriday #ClassicCorrie #Corrie #JimsBack pic.twitter.com/gzUPfUgas7 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 7, 2018

He had been serving time in prison after he tried to rob a bank in an attempt to get enough money to buy the Weatherfield pub.

The pub fell silent as he walked in, with his ex-wife Liz (Beverley Callard) serving behind the bar.

Fans applauded the dramatic return, with one writing on Twitter: “YASSSS JIM MCDONALD on my tv tonight so he is! That’s made my Friday so it has.”

YASSSS JIM MCDONALD on my tv tonight so he is! That’s made my Friday so it has 😂 #Corrie — Lucy 💬 (@LucysPLWorld) September 7, 2018

Another wrote: “When Jim comes back in #corrie for steve’s stag do. This man is a legend.”

When Jim McDonald comes back in #corrie for Steve’s stag do. This man is a legend🙌🏻 @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/oLTB4JTl6D — Cara (@Cara_lennon94) September 7, 2018

Another wrote: “Ah ma gawd Jim. ‘How’s about ya Steven.’ I can’t,” while another wrote: “YAAASSSS!!! Jim is back on @itvcorrie. This should be good.”

Ah ma gawd Jim 😱🙈 "how's about ya Steven" 🙊 I can't 😂 #Corrie — Aine Mc Manus (@ainemm91) September 7, 2018

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

- Press Association