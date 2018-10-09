Here's who will be joining Brendan O'Connor Wednesday night's series premiere of Cutting Edge

RTÉ's Cutting Edge is back for a third series and here's who will be joining Brendan O'Connor on the panel.

GAA star and Dancing with the Stars finalist Anna Geary, journalist Brenda Power, and comedian Jason Byrne will all be around the roundtable to dissecting the big stories of the week.

Memorable moments from the previous series' include Ivan Yeats opening up about his mental health, Vogue Williams revealing the gender of her baby and Riyadh Khalaf's moving story of coming out as gay to his Muslim father.

Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge, Wednesday, October 10 on RTÉ One at 10.05 pm.

