Here’s who will be appearing on the final Late Late Show on the series

As the country goes to the polls to vote on the referendum on the 8th amendment, The Late Late Show will reveal the results of a nationwide Exit Poll live on air on Friday night.

The result of the poll of 3,000 voters, carried out for RTÉ and a number of Irish Universities by independent research company Behaviour & Attitudes, will not be revealed until after polling stations have closed.

Prime Time’s David McCullagh will reveal the result of the overall Yes/No Exit Poll question, as soon as it becomes available.

Tomorrow night’s show will also feature one of the fastest thinking stand-ups on the circuit, Jason Byrne as he reveals the “three brains” that make his comedy tick.

The Après Match team Barry Murphy, Risteárd Cooper and Gary Cooke will be in the studio reminiscing about the past 20 years together.

Emmet Kirwan will be on the couch talking about being counted as one of the voices of his generation after his powerful take on the state of the nation Heartbreak went viral.

He will also discuss his part of theatrical sensation RIOT and now he has co-written and starred in a brand new movie Dublin Oldschool which promises to be the capital city’s Trainspotting.

Bestselling author Lorna Byrne will be popping by to chat about her world-famous books on angels, while eight-year-old artist Roisin Tansey to reveal a new special project she's involved in live on air.

In a week when the country is reeling from the murders of Ana Kriegel and Jastine Valdez, viewers will hear from Ruth Maxwell, who was subject to a random attack in Clondalkin in 2016. She was able to fight off her attacker, but not before suffering a sign life-long injury to her hand. Ruth will talk about the ongoing impact of the attack on her and why she waived her anonymity to help other victims.

Plus music from The High Kings and An Emotional Fish.

Tune in to The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 25 at 9.35pm