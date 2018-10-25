Here's who is on the Late Late Show tomorrow night

After a lively debate on Prime Time earlier this week, The Late Late Show will open with presenter David McCullagh following the polls closing to deliver the RTÉ / Red C Exit Poll result in the race to the Áras.

The six candidates campaigning for a spot in the Áras.

Catherine Corless, the historian who uncovered details of a mass grave at the former Mother and Babies Home in Tuam, will join Ryan to give her thoughts on the Government’s decision this week to initiate a forensic excavation at the site.

Catherine last appeared on the Late Late Show in 2017, receiving a standing ovation from the audience after an extremely powerful interview.

From aristocracy, to rock royalty, Dublin actor Allen Leech joins Ryan to chat about what it was like to achieve worldwide fame.

Leech. who famously played Tom Branson in the critically acclaimed Downton Abbey, will talk about his role as Freddie Mercury’s manager in the highly anticipated movie, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Allen Leech will talk about his latest role in the Queen movie, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Davy Fitzgerald joins Ryan to chat about his legacy, his fiery reputation, and the latest season of Ireland’s Fittest Family which kicks off on Sunday.

Fitzgerald is one of the GAA’s most talked about personalities, and an All-Ireland winning hurler and manager so his interview will definitely be a treat for sports fans tuning in.

In April, Sean Cox went to Anfield to watch his beloved Liverpool in action in the Champions League, but ended up fighting for his life.

Ryan is joined by Sean’s wife Martina Cox, to discuss how the family’s life was changed forever on that evening.

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne was critically injured in an attack at Anfield on the April 24, before kick-off in a Champions League clash with Roma.

Comedian Des Bishop will be in studio to talk about our obsession with Netflix and carvery dinners, and there will be music from Bell X1 and Gavin James.

Safe to say, there's someone for everyone watching The Late Late Show tomorrow night on RTÉ One.