Here’s who be will joining Ryan Tubridy on this week’s Late Late Show

Another week, another Late Late Show line-up and here’s who will be joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch this week.

Singer-songwriter Phil Coulter and his wife Geraldine Branagan will be in studio sharing their 45-year-old love story, that began when he asked her to sing his song in Eurovision (she came fifth) and has endured ever since.

And of course, will be entertaining us with some of his most beloved Eurovision hits.

Athlone native, and one of the world's biggest Youtuber gamers, Seán McLaughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, will be chatting to Ryan about his 18 million subscribers and is estimated fortune of €2.5 million.

As they prepare to celebrate the 1,000th episode of Europe’s second longest-running game show Winning Streak, Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy will chat about being masters of the wheel that everyone wants to spin.

Mundy and Kila will also be dropping by to play a tune or two.

