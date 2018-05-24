Here’s where Irish celebrities stand on tomorrow’s abortion referendum

Over the past few weeks a host of Irish celebrities, politicians, influencers, activists and well-known faces have been taking to social media to voice their view on tomorrow’s abortion referendum.

The important and historic day takes place tomorrow, with the first exit poll broadcast on the The Late Late Show at approximately 11:00 pm.

Supporting the Yes campaign are:

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll

For progressive healthcare. #togetherforyes

A post shared by Brian O'Driscoll (@brianodriscoll) on

Chris O’Dowd

U2

Cillian Murphy

Hozier

Saoirse Ronan, Liam Cunningham, Cillian Murphy, Aisling Bea and Emmet Kirwan were among the faces involved this Together For Yes video earlier this month.

Supporting the No campaign are:

Michael Healy-Rae

Jim Corr

Mary from Crystal Swing

Listen to her interview with Cork’s Neil Prendeville here

John Connors

Dana (Rosemary Scallon)

Speaking to the Irish Times that to decriminalise abortion would be "a contradiction of the most fundamental principle of the legal system; the principle that human life is to be safeguarded and defended at all times".

Mickey Harte

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has joined the 'GAA Athletes for a No Vote' campaign

Speaking at a LoveBoth rally he said, "The alternative kills babies and wounds the mother"

The launch, at the Ballyfermot Sports Centre in Dublin, was attended by: Joe Sheridan, Patrick Gallagher, Aoife Cassidy, Anne Marie McDonagh and Micky Harte.
By Anna O'Donoghue

