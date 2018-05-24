Here’s where Irish celebrities stand on tomorrow’s abortion referendum
Over the past few weeks a host of Irish celebrities, politicians, influencers, activists and well-known faces have been taking to social media to voice their view on tomorrow’s abortion referendum.
The important and historic day takes place tomorrow, with the first exit poll broadcast on the The Late Late Show at approximately 11:00 pm.
Supporting the Yes campaign are:
Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll
Don’t forget to vote this Friday to have your say. I’m #togetherforyes . . Yes for respecting and understanding our differing views and personal choices but in essence having that choice. For not preventing medical intervention to help save the life of a woman in danger. For compassion, safety and dignity and not turning our backs and exporting other peoples’ medical and personal crises when they are and will continue to be real and pressing here. #trustwomen
Chris O’Dowd
The sound lad @BigBoyler sent us a wee message for the people of Roscommon! Have a listen and heed his words of wisdom on May 25th 💛💙 #Roscommon4Yes #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/2R1UGMXNFq— Roscommon Together for Yes (@RosForChoice) May 20, 2018
U2
Vote on May 25th pic.twitter.com/jiCVZvfJuH— U2 (@U2) May 1, 2018
Cillian Murphy
Hozier
Saoirse Ronan, Liam Cunningham, Cillian Murphy, Aisling Bea and Emmet Kirwan were among the faces involved this Together For Yes video earlier this month.
Supporting the No campaign are:
Michael Healy-Rae
Killarney for Life #votenotoabortion #loveboth @MawMcGrath @mattiemcgrathtd @MHealyRae @jerosullivanRK @radiokerrynews @lifeinstitute @Savethe8thInfo pic.twitter.com/VCjifFd0S0— #VoteNo❌Kerry Right To Life (@KYRightToLife) April 28, 2018
Jim Corr
Speaking as a former fetus, I'm against the killing of babies. #LoveBothVoteNo #LoveBoth #savethe8th #votenotoabortion— Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) May 9, 2018
Mary from Crystal Swing
Mary from Crystal Swing
John Connors
Vote no. #Savethe8th pic.twitter.com/km6ShtuMDe— John Connors (@johnconnors1990) May 21, 2018
Dana (Rosemary Scallon)
Speaking to the Irish Times that to decriminalise abortion would be "a contradiction of the most fundamental principle of the legal system; the principle that human life is to be safeguarded and defended at all times".
Mickey Harte
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has joined the 'GAA Athletes for a No Vote' campaign
Speaking at a LoveBoth rally he said, "The alternative kills babies and wounds the mother"
The launch, at the Ballyfermot Sports Centre in Dublin, was attended by: Joe Sheridan, Patrick Gallagher, Aoife Cassidy, Anne Marie McDonagh and Micky Harte.
VIDEO: Gaelic Athletics for LIFE, this is being launched today! A quick snippet, WATCH and SHARE #savethe8th #votenotoabortion pic.twitter.com/0qsQtXU9cc— Savethe8th (@Savethe8thInfo) April 21, 2018
