Here's when tickets for Ariana Grande's Dublin concert go on sale

On Friday, singer Ariana Grande announced she will be paying a visit to Ireland during her European tour next year.

She plays Dublin's 3Arena on September 22, 2019.

Today, it was confirmed tickets will go on sale for the gig this Thursday at 10am.

Tickets cost from €82 and the doors will open on the day at 6.30pm.

The 25-year-old star will start the European leg of her 'Sweetener' tour in London on August 17, with a number of other shows across the UK following.

Manchester is not included among the concerts announced, with Grande saying she is planning a "special show" for the city.

"Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show for the city," she said.

We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course, coming and we love you.

An attack at the Manchester Arena following one of her concerts left 23 people dead on May 22, 2017.

Grande returned to play the One Love Manchester benefit concert two weeks later, raising millions for the injured and bereaved.